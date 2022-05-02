Amber Heard fires PR team days ahead of testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Send this page to someone via email

As the heavily publicized trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues into its third week, Heard has hired a new crisis management firm to represent her.

According to NBC, Heard — who is expected to testify in court this week — dropped the public relations company Precision Strategies on Thursday, just days before she is set to speak in court. The high profile company was co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, a former deputy campaign manager for former president Barack Obama’s successful re-election campaign.

Heard, 36, acquired the team in early spring to prepare for the defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Depp, 58, who claims a 2018 Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard about domestic abuse “devastated” his career and reputation. He is suing Heard for US$50 million in damages.

Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the op-ed, his legal team argues her claim that she became a “public figure representing domestic abuse” was damning enough.

Heard has now acquired the services of The Management Group, a California-based organization with extensive Hollywood experience. The outlet reported the actor made the change in PR companies after she allegedly “expressed frustration with coverage of the defamation case that may have favoured Depp.”

From co-stars to lovers to foes, jurors (and the world at large) have watched the former couple battle it out through their lawyers in this completely televised trial, as each fights to paint the other as the more toxic individual in the relationship.

Earlier in the trial, Depp, testified he never physically abused Heard or any other woman. He’s maintained that Heard was an instigator in the relationship, who would push him to become embroiled in profane arguments. He also said that Heard punched, kicked and threw objects at him over the course of their relationship.

On social media, this narrative provided by Depp and his legal team has drowned out most support for Heard, and it’s clear after one glance at social media that Team Depp seems to have taken control.

Depp’s testimony also included reference to his former opioid addiction, though he maintains he is not and has never been an addict (apart from Roxicodone). Several heated audio and video recordings of the couple arguing were played in court.

A now-infamous trip to Australia where Depp severed the tip of his finger has also been at the centre of the trial. Depp has alleged he lost the digit when Heard threw a vodka bottle at his hand, though her lawyers deny this, claiming he wounded himself in a drunken rage.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.