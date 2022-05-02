Weekly survey: Will Elon Musk be good for Twitter?

Send this page to someone via email

The big buzz in the social media industry over the last week has been Elon Musk buying Twitter for US$44 billion.

I like Twitter a lot. I used it as a source for breaking news and to broadcast my own news from this website. Yeah, there are a lot of trolls and bots that ruin things, but overall, Twitter is a useful town square for news, opinion, and reaction.

Elon has all sorts of plans for Twitter–including some vague “free speech” things–and many of them sound really good at first blush. But when you start digging into the possible implications, there may be reasons to be concerned about Twitter’s future.

So here’s the question: https://twitter.com/alancross/status/1521105122234933249