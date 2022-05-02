Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Will Elon Musk be good for Twitter?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 8:36 am
Twitter app icon on phone View image in full screen
In this April 26, 2017, file photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The big buzz in the social media industry over the last week has been Elon Musk buying Twitter for US$44 billion.

I like Twitter a lot. I used it as a source for breaking news and to broadcast my own news from this website. Yeah, there are a lot of trolls and bots that ruin things, but overall, Twitter is a useful town square for news, opinion, and reaction.

Elon has all sorts of plans for Twitter–including some vague “free speech” things–and many of them sound really good at first blush. But when you start digging into the possible implications, there may be reasons to be concerned about Twitter’s future.

So here’s the question:   https://twitter.com/alancross/status/1521105122234933249    

