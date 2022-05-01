Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 with ‘very serious’ injuries after Etobicoke shooting Saturday afternoon

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 9:50 am
A Toronto police vehicle on the scene of the shooting. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle on the scene of the shooting. Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting killed one and left another with “very serious” injuries.

Police said officers were called to a complex in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue at around 5:48 p.m Saturday.

In a series of tweets, police said multiple shots were heard, along with reports that one man had been shot.

Toronto police located the victim with serious injuries and assisted with an emergency run to bring him to hospital.

The man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital, police said.

Police also said a second victim whose “injuries are very serious” was located in the area where the original incident took place.

Police said he was also rushed to hospital.

The force’s homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

