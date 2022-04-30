Anglican church leader apologizes to residential school survivors at Saskatchewan First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article contains information regarding harm suffered at residential schools that may be disturbing to some readers.

Residential school survivors had a chance to share their stories with the leader of the Anglican church on Saturday.

Archbishop of Canterbury Reverend Justin Welby visited James Smith Cree Nation along with Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation and Peter Chapman Band.

While there, he apologized to survivors.

“I am sorry. I am more sorry than I can say,” Welby said. “I am ashamed. I am horrified. I ask myself, where does that come from — that evil. It has nothing, nothing to do with Christ.”

“It is the lowest, wickedest, most terrible thing to molest a child while you read them the bible,” Welby said.

The apology follows a day of listening to searing accounts from people who suffered in residential schools. The community event featured a pipe ceremony, honour song, opening prayer/reading of the Gospel, and welcoming remarks.

There was also a blessing of the food, lunch, a drum group and dance, speeches by dignitaries, and a community tour ending with a supper.

Dennis Sanderson was one of the survivors present.

“The abuse, the sexual abuse, the many things that happened to me… it hurts,” he told reporters.

Sanderson was forced to attend George Gordon Indian Residential School, in Saskatchewan.

Last week the George Gordon First Nation Chief said they had discovered 14 possible grave sites at the location of the former residential school.

The facility was just one of nearly three dozen residential schools run by the Anglican church between 1820 and 1969. Sanderson says Welby needs to know the damage the church of England inflicted upon children — many of whom still carry that trauma.

Sanderson wanted an apology.

“For the Anglican church to say ‘I’m sorry.’ For the Roman Catholic church to say ‘I’m sorry” — I accept that,” Sanderson said.

Welby says it’s impossible to know all the stories but wants to become deeply aware of his ignorance.

On Sunday, Welby will visit an Indigenous Gathering at the Prince Albert Exhibition (PAX) at 2 p.m. after Sunday services at the St. Alban’s Anglican Cathedral in Prince Albert.

A media advisory states the visit is a chance for Welby to meet Indigenous and Anglican leaders, and to listen to the stories and concerns of residential school survivors.

Welby is expected to make an official statement on Sunday.