Diesel prices up 17 cents in N.S., fourth day in row of increases

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has invoked its interrupter clause to change diesel prices for the third day in a row.

Pump prices for diesel are up 17.1 cents, with Nova Scotians now paying 253.4 cents per litre for regular unleaded self-serve minimum.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for diesel in the province, with pump prices between 255.3 and 257.6 cents.

This comes in a week that’s already seen diesel prices jump by more than 34 cents in three days.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,” the NSUARB said in a release Friday.

Prices had jumped by 8.9 cents during the regular price change on Friday.

Gas prices also increased Friday by 5.7 cents, bringing the price for regular unleaded self-serve gas to between 179.8 and 182.2 cents. They remain stable on Saturday.

The cost of food and fuel across the country has been on the rise since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted global supply chains. The World Bank says these price increases likely won’t ease until at least 2024.

The bank expects energy prices to rise more than 50 per cent in 2022 before easing in 2023 and 2024, while non-energy prices, including agriculture and metals, may climb by almost 20 per cent in 2022 before moderating.

— With files from Alex Cooke.