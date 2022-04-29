Nova Scotia gas prices rise to $1.80 per litre, diesel up 34¢ in 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Diesel prices in Nova Scotia jumped by 8.9 cents on Friday, the third big price increase seen this week.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause on Wednesday and Thursday, raising the price of diesel by 6.1 cents and 19.6 cents, respectively. The interrupter clause is invoked when there are significant shifts in the market price of fuel.

With the regular fuel price change on Friday, the cost of self-service diesel now ranges between 236.3 cents per litre and 238.6 cents in the Halifax area. That’s 34.6 cents higher than it was during last Friday’s price change.

Prices are the highest in the Cape Breton area, where the cost for a litre of diesel is now between 238.3 cents and 240.6 cents.

The cost of gas also went up by 5.7 cents overnight, bringing the price for regular unleaded self-serve gas to between 179.8 and 182.2 cents in the Halifax area, and between 181.7 and 184.1 cents in the Cape Breton area.

The cost of food and fuel across the country have been on the rise ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted global supply chains. The World Bank says these price increases likely won’t ease until at least 2024.

The bank expects energy prices to rise more than 50 per cent in 2022 before easing in 2023 and 2024, while non-energy prices, including agriculture and metals, are seen climbing by almost 20 per cent in 2022 before moderating.