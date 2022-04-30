SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

China’s manufacturing falls to six-month low amid COVID-19 lockdowns

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 30, 2022 7:53 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: China’s Beijing begins mass testing as lockdown fears grow' COVID-19: China’s Beijing begins mass testing as lockdown fears grow
WATCH: COVID-19: China's Beijing begins mass testing as lockdown fears grow

China‘s manufacturing activity fell to a six-month low in April as lockdowns continued in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs in an attempt to stem COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a survey released Saturday.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index, released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, fell to 47.4 in April, down from 49.5 in March on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Read more: Beijing begins district lockdowns amid new COVID-19 outbreak

The domestic COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted China’s factory activities and market demand, said the bureau’s statistician Zhao Qinghe.

Some enterprises have reduced or stopped production, with disruptions in logistics as well as the supply of raw materials and components.

Click to play video: 'Shanghai lockdown continues, COVID-19 deaths reported' Shanghai lockdown continues, COVID-19 deaths reported
Shanghai lockdown continues, COVID-19 deaths reported – Apr 18, 2022

Shanghai, China’s most populous city, spent weeks in April under lockdown. The capital, Beijing, began mass testing millions of residents this week.

In the northeast, authorities in Changchun and Jilin also spent most of April in lockdown, forcing automakers and other factories to shut down. Other smaller Chinese cities have also faced citywide or district lockdowns.

Read more: Shanghai puts up metal barriers as it tightens COVID-19 measures

According to the statistics bureau, non-manufacturing business activity also fell 6.5 percentage points to 41.9.

Service industry activity fell to 40, down from 46.7 the previous month, as activity in sectors such as air transport, accommodation and catering took a hit during the outbreaks, the bureau said.

However, the construction industry continued to expand, especially the civil engineering construction sector. It is expected that progress in the construction industry will play a role in supporting economic recovery, according to Zhao.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
