Winnipeg police say two people have been taken to hospital after a train collided with a vehicle near Bairdmore Boulevard, which is close to Pembina Highway and the South Perimeter.

Police say there will be traffic delays in the area.

CN Train stopped south of Bison to DeVos. All crossings blocked. Terrible terrible collision -train won’t be moving for very long time. pic.twitter.com/c90lsmAEyk — Janice Lukes (@JaniceLukes) April 29, 2022

A train has struck a vehicle near Bairdmore Blvd at the Letellier Crossing. 2 people from the vehicle were taken to hospital. Expect traffic disruptions on Bairdmore — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 29, 2022

