Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Husky Oil fined $600K for releasing harmful substance into Saskatchewan waterway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 5:44 pm
Husky logo View image in full screen
Husky Energy logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Husky Oil has been fined $600,000 for releasing a harmful substance into a river in Saskatchewan.

The Calgary-based oil and gas producer pleaded guilty Friday in provincial court to depositing the substance into a waterway full of fish.

The charge came after the release almost four years ago of about 2.8 million litres of process water, a byproduct of oil and gas production and typically high in salt content.

Environment Canada says its enforcement officers responded to notice of a rupture at the Westhazel pipeline in July 2018.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Husky fined $3.8M for charges arising from Saskatchewan oil spill

The department says the process water ran over about 450 metres of land and into the Englishman River, a fish-bearing tributary to the North Saskatchewan River, near Turtleford, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers reported dead vegetation, and lab analysis of samples determined the process water was harmful to fish.

The company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry, and the fine will go into the federal government’s Environmental Damages Fund.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagEnergy tagEnvironment tagPipeline tagPipelines tagEnergy Sector tagOil sector tagHusky Oil tagEnglishman River tagHusky Oil fine tagHusky Oil fined tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers