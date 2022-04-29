Menu

Politics

B.C. residents in Sorrento, Blind Bay to vote on incorporation this weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 5:43 pm
Residents of the unincorporated communities of Sorrento and Blind Bay in B.C.’s Shuswap region will vote this weekend on whether or not to incorporate into the District of Sorrento-Blind Bay. View image in full screen
Residents of the unincorporated communities of Sorrento and Blind Bay in B.C.’s Shuswap region will vote this weekend on whether or not to incorporate into the District of Sorrento-Blind Bay. CSRD

Residents of Sorrento and Blind Bay will be heading to the polls on Saturday to vote on incorporation.

Located in the Shuswap, just north of Salmon Arm, Sorrento and Blind Bay are part of Electoral Area C.

But if voters choose to incorporate, the two small and unincorporated communities will leave the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and become a new municipality.

Read more: New B.C. city? South Shuswap communities to vote on incorporation

According to the CSRD, the voting question is:

“Are you in favour of the incorporation of the municipality of the District of Sorrento-Blind Bay? Yes or No.”

There are two locations for Sorrento and Blind Bay residents to vote:

  • Sorrento Memorial Hall, 1150 Passchendaele Rd., Sorrento.
  • Blind Bay Memorial Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Rd., Blind Bay.
Trending Stories

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters will need to bring identification to prove residency requirements.

Click to play video: 'South Shuswap communities to vote on incorporation' South Shuswap communities to vote on incorporation
South Shuswap communities to vote on incorporation – Mar 21, 2022

Two years ago, in February 2019, the province received and endorsed a request from the CSRD to commission a study for the Sorrento and Blind Bay portion of Electoral Area C.

Read more: Okanagan Falls considers becoming a municipality

The study started later in the year, with a committee voting in favour of a referendum on incorporation. The CSRD board reviewed the recommendation, and unanimously voted in favour of it, leading to this weekend’s vote.

More information about voting and the incorporation study can be found on the regional district’s website.

