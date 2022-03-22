New B.C. city? South Shuswap communities to vote on incorporation

Send this page to someone via email

The south Shuswap communities of Sorrento and Blind Bay have a big decision to make.

The areas, home to around 5,200 people, are expected to vote next month on whether they want to become a municipality.

It’s a change that would lead to higher taxes for local residents.

Along with the higher costs, the area’s current local representative says there are also benefits.

“The pros are greater self-determination and ability to make local decisions with a locally elected mayor and council,” said Paul Demenok, the area’s regional district director.

Demenok said if the area becomes a municipality it would also have more opportunities to apply for grants.

Right now the area is governed locally by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District where Demenok, the single locally-elected representative, has limited say.

“I think better decisions will be made when they are made by local people than people who don’t understand this area or don’t live anywhere near here,” said Demenok.

However, incorporation is controversial.

Sorrento resident James Hayes is opposed. He says he moved to the Shuswap from Lake Country after his former home community developed away from its rural roots.

He doesn’t want the same thing to happen in the south Shuswap.

“There is a quality of life here that once we get bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and bigger, you can’t retain that. You can’t get it back,” said Hayes.

“I don’t think incorporation will give us anything other than higher taxes.”

But other residents like Jo Genn want to see the area incorporate.

“I believe that it is a long time coming and I’m for it…We have a large tax base here. We pay high taxes and I don’t think that we get to see some of the benefits,” Genn said.

Many others who Global News spoke to did not want to share their views on camera.

Meanwhile, the area’s chamber of commerce is remaining neutral on the issue.

“Our role as a board is to make sure that when people do head to the polls on April 30,…it’s an informed vote, “said Karen Brown, executive director of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce.

But on a personal level, Brown believes the area should incorporate.

“We all come here loving the mountains, the lake, [and the] small-town feel. We don’t want to change that… We don’t want to change the landscape or character of this community. There are amenities that are missing though. There are gaps,” Brown said.

As long as the province approves the referendum in time, the vote on whether the area should become the Shuswap’s news municipality is scheduled to go ahead on April 30.

If residents support incorporation a mayor and council for the new municipality is expected to be elected in the fall.

If residents reject incorporation, the area’s current regional district electoral area will be split in two electoral areas.

That would give the growing population more representation at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board.

Regardless of the outcome, after 10 years as the area director, Demenok does not plan to run represent the region in the next elections.

Demenok is encouraging residents to visit the regional district’s website for more info about the incorporation vote.

