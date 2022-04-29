Police release photos of accused serial flasher targeting Langara College

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released photos of a suspect accused of exposing his genitals to people at Langara College.

Police are aware of at least three incidents at the college on 49th Avenue, and say they are working to determine if the suspect is linked to other cases in the city or neighbouring municipalities.

The first incident happened on March 20, when police say the man exposed himself to a student in the college library.

A week later, March 27, he is alleged to have exposed his genitals to a staff member at the school.

A third incident was reported on April 19, when the man allegedly exposed himself to students in the library again.

The man is described as being between five-feet-five-inches and five-feet-seven-inches tall.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at 604-717-0604. Anyone who sees him committing a crime in progress should call 911.

