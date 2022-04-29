Temporary shelters in Kitchener to remain open until end of June

Send this page to someone via email

Two of the temporary shelters for those experiencing homelessness in Kitchener will stay open for a couple of months, according to Waterloo Region.

It says partnerships with St. Andrew’s Church and the YW, where shelters were set to end at month’s end, have been extended until the end of June.

Read more: Laurier student plans to run 100km from Niagara to CN Tower on Saturday

“We continue to work closely with our community partners on a system-wide, recovery-oriented approach to ending homelessness,” stated Coun. Jim Erb, who chairs the housing and homelessness steering committee.

“The extension of these temporary shelter spaces plays a key role to support unsheltered individuals as we help them to transition to permanent housing.”

The region says the shelters were originally opened in the winter to allow people to escape the extreme temperatures at night.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the region, it provides funding for seven shelters throughout the tri-cities to allow people a place to stay while they look to find permanent housing.

Read more: Waterloo Region to fund washrooms for homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener

The shelters offer participants basic needs to help them move forward in their search for housing.

The region says it is investing $150 million this year to support those with the greatest barriers, build affordable housing and improve shelter capacity.