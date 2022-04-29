Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Temporary shelters in Kitchener to remain open until end of June

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 2:41 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two of the temporary shelters for those experiencing homelessness in Kitchener will stay open for a couple of months, according to Waterloo Region.

It says partnerships with St. Andrew’s Church and the YW, where shelters were set to end at month’s end, have been extended until the end of June.

Read more: Laurier student plans to run 100km from Niagara to CN Tower on Saturday

“We continue to work closely with our community partners on a system-wide, recovery-oriented approach to ending homelessness,” stated Coun. Jim Erb, who chairs the housing and homelessness steering committee.

Trending Stories

“The extension of these temporary shelter spaces plays a key role to support unsheltered individuals as we help them to transition to permanent housing.”

The region says the shelters were originally opened in the winter to allow people to escape the extreme temperatures at night.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the region, it provides funding for seven shelters throughout the tri-cities to allow people a place to stay while they look to find permanent housing.

Read more: Waterloo Region to fund washrooms for homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener

The shelters offer participants basic needs to help them move forward in their search for housing.

The region says it is investing $150 million this year to support those with the greatest barriers, build affordable housing and improve shelter capacity.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homelessness tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagwaterloo region council tagKitchener homeless shelters tagSt. Andrew’s Church Kitchener tagWaterloo region homelessness tagWaterloo region temporary homeless shelters tagYW Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers