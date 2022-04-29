RCMP investigate fatal shooting on Elizabeth Metis Settlement

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a death on the Elizabeth Metis Settlement in eastern Alberta.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mounties responded to a shooting on the settlement, 46 kilometres east of Bonnyville, Alta.

A 44-year-old man from the Elizabeth Metis Settlement was taken to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, RCMP said Friday.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has since taken over the investigation.

According to a news release, RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and added there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Edmonton Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police are asking those with any information regarding this crime to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

