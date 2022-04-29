Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate fatal shooting on Elizabeth Metis Settlement

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 1:56 pm
A file photo of the side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP cruiser. Global News

RCMP are investigating a death on the Elizabeth Metis Settlement in eastern Alberta.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mounties responded to a shooting on the settlement, 46 kilometres east of Bonnyville, Alta.

A 44-year-old man from the Elizabeth Metis Settlement was taken to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, RCMP said Friday.

Read more: Woman dies after lawnmower collides with vehicle in northern Alberta

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has since taken over the investigation.

Trending Stories

According to a news release, RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and added there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Edmonton Office of the Medical Examiner.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking those with any information regarding this crime to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Calgary city councillor Raj Dhaliwal concerned about increased gun violence' Calgary city councillor Raj Dhaliwal concerned about increased gun violence
Calgary city councillor Raj Dhaliwal concerned about increased gun violence
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta crime tagFatal Shooting tagAlberta RCMP major crimes unit tagElizabeth Metis Settlement tagElizabeth Metis Settlement fatal shooting tagElizabeth Metis Settlement shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers