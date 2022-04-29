Public inquest into the death of Samwel Uko has new date

Send this page to someone via email

After multiple delays, a public inquest into the death of Samwel Uko in Saskatchewanhas now been rescheduled.

The inquest will now be held from May 30 to June 3.

The 20-year-old Uko died by suicide in Wascana Lake on May 21, 2020.

That day Uko visited the Regina General Hospital twice. Once in the morning and again just hours before his death.

His family said he had been struggling with mental health issues.

Following his death, Uko’s family filed a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority claiming it was negligent.

This resulted in the SHA paying the family $81,357.40 in damages pursuant to the Fatal Accidents Act.

The SHA also admitted it failed to meet the standard of care needed by the Abbottsford, B.C., man.

The inquest into Uko’s death had been planned for September of 2021 and was moved to January of this year. Both dates fell through because of COVID-19.

According to a government release an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died, the medical cause and the manner of death.

The investigation will be handled by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and upon completion, they may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest will take place at the Ramada Plaza in Regina.