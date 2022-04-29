$208,000 legacy gift supports new Peterborough Humane Society animal care centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Humane Society said a recent $208,000 legacy gift will support its capital campaign for the new animal care centre.

The society said the estate of Linda Jean Forth made the donation to support the “Our Pet Project” capital campaign for the $10-million animal care centre being built on Technology Drive. Construction on the 24,000-square-foot facility began in May 2021 to replace the aging and cramped humane society shelter on Lansdowne Centre.

The new centre will feature a provincial dog rehabilitation centre, adoptions and education centre, spay and neuter clinic, and offices. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Floyd Storring, executor of the will, said Forth was a mechanical engineer who “ran” the tech department at Georgian College for 35 years. He noted Forth was a “pure lover of animals” through her travels around Europe, Asia, South America and Africa including climbing to see rare silver-back gorillas.

“Rather than give gifts at Christmas we’d receive notes saying we were foster parents to an elephant or tiger,” said Storring in a statement to the humane society.

“There was obviously something she saw in your organization to warrant her to include you in her will, and to support the amazing work being done by your organization.”

View image in full screen The design of a new animal care centre to be built on Technology Drive in Peterborough. Peterborough Humane Society

Shawn Morey, executive director of the humane society, said it is honoured by Forth’s generosity.

“We are honoured to recognize Linda, her love for animals, and her contribution to animal wellness through our new centre,” he said. “This donation to the centre will not only change the lives of the animals in our care but our entire community and beyond.

“Legacy gifts are an amazing way to leave a lasting impact, and we are truly thankful to be a part of Linda’s legacy. Her passion for animals will live on for generations to come through this gift.”

To date, more than $8 million has been raised for the project, the humane society reports on its website.

View image in full screen Construction continues on the new Peterborough Humane Society animal care centre on Technology Drive. Peterborough Humane Society