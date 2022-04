Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they charged a woman with smuggling contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Police say the Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad began its investigation on April 25, and 24-year-old Amanda Forrest was charged with breach of trust.

She has been released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 2.

