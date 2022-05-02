Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: May gets to a warm start with 20C days

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 1:54 pm
20 degree heat returns mid-week. View image in full screen
20 degree heat returns mid-week. SkyTracker Weather

Warmer days arrived with the first weekend of May but cooler moments are expected in the week ahead.

After temperatures reach high mid-teens Monday the chance of showers that lingered starts to ease Tuesday, as temperatures cool.

Sunny breaks then start to filter back in during the day on Tuesday and the temperature is expected to surge as high as 21 C in the day.

Sunny breaks return to the Okanagan on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Sunny breaks return to the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Then Wednesday brings clouds, with a change of sprinkles and cooler temperatures.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Daytime highs will eventually slide into the mid-teens to finish the first full work week of May under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

Mother’s Day weekend could see a few showers as well with afternoon highs back into the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagBC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers