Okanagan weather: May gets to a warm start with 20C days

Warmer days arrived with the first weekend of May but cooler moments are expected in the week ahead.

After temperatures reach high mid-teens Monday the chance of showers that lingered starts to ease Tuesday, as temperatures cool.

Sunny breaks then start to filter back in during the day on Tuesday and the temperature is expected to surge as high as 21 C in the day.

View image in full screen Sunny breaks return to the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Then Wednesday brings clouds, with a change of sprinkles and cooler temperatures.

Daytime highs will eventually slide into the mid-teens to finish the first full work week of May under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

Mother’s Day weekend could see a few showers as well with afternoon highs back into the teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.