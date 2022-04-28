Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian facing deportation from Indonesia amid allegations he danced naked

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 7:50 pm
Mt. Batur in Bali, Indonesia View image in full screen
The Mount Batur volcano is seen in a July 19, 2008 photo. A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked at a cultural site in violation of the country's laws. Flickr/William Cho

A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked at a cultural site in violation of the country’s laws.

A translated news release from the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights says 33-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Craigen is accused of making an “immoral video at Batur Mountain,” which strongly violates Balinese culture.

In a video posted to Craigen’s Instagram account, that was later deleted, he says he performed the Haka — a ceremonial dance of the Maori people of New Zealand — in the nude on Mount Batur, an active volcano that is considered a sacred site.

Read more: Canada draws over a million tourists in a week for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic

The release says Craigen was in the process of reapplying for his visa, and his passport has been seized.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In another 18-minute long video posted to Instagram Tuesday, Craigen says he didn’t mean to cause the Maori or the Balinese people any offence.

Craigen, an actor and self-styled mind-body healer says he is “in immigration” and is sorry.

Click to play video: 'Men sentenced for shooting Calgary tourist in Barbados' Men sentenced for shooting Calgary tourist in Barbados
Men sentenced for shooting Calgary tourist in Barbados – Apr 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Indonesia tagBali tagCanadian tourism tagHaka tagMaori tagCanadian tourist faces deportation Bali tagJeffrey Craigen tagMan dances naked in Bali tagMount Batur tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers