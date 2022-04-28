Canadian Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach brings her winning streak to 18

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Jeopardy! phenom Mattea Roach won her 18th game on Thursday.

She correctly answered the Final Jeopardy! clue, and netted another $42,001 USD, bringing her total winnings to $438,183 USD.

The 23-year-old tutor, who is originally from Halifax but now lives in Toronto, is already the most successful Canadian in the show’s history.

She currently holds the eighth highest total number of consecutive wins.

Roach has also secured an invite to the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, set to air in the fall.

3:48 Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach – Apr 7, 2022