Canada

Canadian Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach brings her winning streak to 18

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 9:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach keeps up historic streak' Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach keeps up historic streak
WATCH: Canadian Mattea Roach keeps making history as the current champion of 'Jeopardy!' The 23-year-old has 14 wins under her belt, one of the popular quiz show's longest streaks. So what's her secret to success? Mike Drolet spoke with Roach's father Phil for the answer.

Canadian Jeopardy! phenom Mattea Roach won her 18th game on Thursday.

She correctly answered the Final Jeopardy! clue, and netted another $42,001 USD, bringing her total winnings to $438,183 USD.

The 23-year-old tutor, who is originally from Halifax but now lives in Toronto, is already the most successful Canadian in the show’s history.

She currently holds the eighth highest total number of consecutive wins.

Roach has also secured an invite to the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, set to air in the fall.

