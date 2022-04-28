1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Durham Region: police

Police say one person has been taken to a hospital in Toronto after a shooting in Durham Region.
In a tweet Thursday, Durham Regional police said officers received a report of a disturbance near Liverpool in the Valley Farm Road area at around 4 p.m.
Officers said gunshots were heard and a victim was “discovered and taken to a Toronto hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police told Global News the victim — an 18-year-old — was located on a foot path.
Police said the force’s K9 unit and Air1 is assisting in the investigation.
More to come…
