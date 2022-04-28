1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Durham Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person has been taken to a hospital in Toronto after a shooting in Durham Region.

In a tweet Thursday, Durham Regional police said officers received a report of a disturbance near Liverpool in the Valley Farm Road area at around 4 p.m.

Officers said gunshots were heard and a victim was “discovered and taken to a Toronto hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police told Global News the victim — an 18-year-old — was located on a foot path.

Officers from @DRPSWestDiv responded to a disturbance near Liverpool/Valley Farm Road today around 4 pm. Gun shots were heard and a victim was discovered and taken to Toronto hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. K9 and Air1 assisting. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/ymfl4HSME1 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 28, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the force’s K9 unit and Air1 is assisting in the investigation.

More to come…