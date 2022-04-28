Menu

Crime

1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 6:01 pm
Police told Global News the victim was located along a foot path. View image in full screen
Police told Global News the victim was located along a foot path. Global News / Adam Dabrowski

Police say one person has been taken to a hospital in Toronto after a shooting in Durham Region.

In a tweet Thursday, Durham Regional police said officers received a report of a disturbance near Liverpool in the Valley Farm Road area at around 4 p.m.

Officers said gunshots were heard and a victim was “discovered and taken to a Toronto hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police told Global News the victim — an 18-year-old — was located on a foot path.

Police said the force’s K9 unit and Air1 is assisting in the investigation.

More to come…

