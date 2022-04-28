Manitobans to receive jubilee medals in honour of Queen’s 70-year reign

Send this page to someone via email

One thousand deserving Manitobans will receive a new medal in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the province said Thursday.

The new Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (Manitoba) will be awarded beginning in June to Manitobans who have made significant contributions and achievements to their own communities.

“As we celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of extraordinary service as Queen of Canada and head of the Commonwealth, this commemorative medal allows us to pay tribute to the Queen’s devotion to duty and her kindness and compassion to all by recognizing citizens across Manitoba who also make service to their communities a priority,” said Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon, the Queen’s viceregal representative for the province.

“I look forward to recognizing the generous and inspiring people of this wonderful province we are so proud to call home.”

The Queen, who last visited Manitoba in 2010, is the first modern Canadian monarch to have celebrated a platinum jubilee, the province said. She ascended to the throne seven decades ago, on Feb. 6, 1952.

