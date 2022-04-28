Menu

Politics

Calgary mayor’s former chief of staff paid over $104K in severance

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 28, 2022 6:59 pm
Stephen Carter standing in front of the Jyoti Gondek campaign headquarters View image in full screen
Stephen Carter is pictured in front of the campaign headquarters for Jyoti Gondek's mayoral campaign, on Oct. 5, 2021. Global News

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s former chief of staff Stephen Carter was paid more than $104,000 in severance two weeks after his dismissal earlier this year, Global News has confirmed.

Carter confirmed the amount, saying he was paid a total of $104,166.65. The amount is subject to deductions, however.

Carter announced his dismissal on Twitter on Feb. 2, saying he enjoyed working with Gondek and expected her to “achieve great things.” Carter had been Gondek’s campaign manager through much of 2021, helping her become Calgary’s first female mayor. She ran against 26 other candidates and no incumbent.

Read more: Stephen Carter out as chief of staff for Calgary mayor

“I did not ask to be fired, nor was any reason provided (for my dismissal),” Carter said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He alleged that the severance was given to ensure he was silent about his dismissal and to avoid litigation.

“In our employment system, when an employee is dismissed without cause, a severance payment is made to ensure no litigation ensues,” he said.

“Having said that, the severance was not conditional on forgoing litigation. If dispersions about me and my character continue, I may be pushed towards action in the courts.”

Global News reached out to Gondek’s office with a request for comment.

“As it is a personnel matter, we will not be providing comment,” a spokesperson for Gondek’s office said.

–With files from Adam MacVicar, Global News.

