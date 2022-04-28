Calgary mayor’s former chief of staff paid over $104K in severance

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s former chief of staff Stephen Carter was paid more than $104,000 in severance two weeks after his dismissal earlier this year, Global News has confirmed.

Carter confirmed the amount, saying he was paid a total of $104,166.65. The amount is subject to deductions, however.

Carter announced his dismissal on Twitter on Feb. 2, saying he enjoyed working with Gondek and expected her to “achieve great things.” Carter had been Gondek’s campaign manager through much of 2021, helping her become Calgary’s first female mayor. She ran against 26 other candidates and no incumbent.

I am no longer with the Mayor’s office. I love campaigns, campaigning and making a difference. I expect to do more of the same. I loved working with @JyotiGondek and expect she will achieve great things. — Stephen Carter (@carter_AB) February 2, 2022

“I did not ask to be fired, nor was any reason provided (for my dismissal),” Carter said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He alleged that the severance was given to ensure he was silent about his dismissal and to avoid litigation.

“In our employment system, when an employee is dismissed without cause, a severance payment is made to ensure no litigation ensues,” he said.

“Having said that, the severance was not conditional on forgoing litigation. If dispersions about me and my character continue, I may be pushed towards action in the courts.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Having said that, the severance was not conditional on forgoing litigation. If dispersions about me and my character continue, I may be pushed towards action in the courts."

Global News reached out to Gondek’s office with a request for comment.

“As it is a personnel matter, we will not be providing comment,” a spokesperson for Gondek’s office said.

–With files from Adam MacVicar, Global News.