Crime

4th Calgary man charged in Douglasdale homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 28, 2022 4:26 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters signage is seen in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A fourth person has been charged in relation to a homicide in southeast Calgary earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters signage is seen in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A fourth person has been charged in relation to a homicide in southeast Calgary earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

A fourth person has been charged in relation to a homicide in southeast Calgary earlier this year.

At around 5 a.m. on Feb. 18, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. When the fire was extinguished, 53-year-old Chad Kowalchuk was found dead in the home.

Justin Alan Urban, 32, of Calgary, has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: 3rd person charged in southeast Calgary homicide

Urban is the fourth person charged in the homicide investigation and appeared in court on Thursday.

On April 21, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Robert Wayne Sims, 30. Sims was wanted on a first-degree murder charge, according to police.

On April 7, Ronald Leon Abraham, 41, was charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-year-old Justin Angus Boucher was also previously charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Click to play video: 'Police charge 2nd man in connection to deadly fire investigation' Police charge 2nd man in connection to deadly fire investigation
Police charge 2nd man in connection to deadly fire investigation – Apr 14, 2022
