4th Calgary man charged in Douglasdale homicide

A fourth person has been charged in relation to a homicide in southeast Calgary earlier this year.
At around 5 a.m. on Feb. 18, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. When the fire was extinguished, 53-year-old Chad Kowalchuk was found dead in the home.
Justin Alan Urban, 32, of Calgary, has now been charged with first-degree murder.
Urban is the fourth person charged in the homicide investigation and appeared in court on Thursday.
On April 21, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Robert Wayne Sims, 30. Sims was wanted on a first-degree murder charge, according to police.
On April 7, Ronald Leon Abraham, 41, was charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-year-old Justin Angus Boucher was also previously charged with first-degree murder and arson.
