Health

COVID-19: Vaccine experts encourage Nova Scotians to get a booster as uptake stalls

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Kids under 5 still without an approved COVID-19 vaccine' Kids under 5 still without an approved COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Despite COVID-19 vaccines now widely available, a shot for Canadian children aged five and under has still not been approved.

Nova Scotians age 70 and older are now eligible to get their second booster shot for COVID-19.

For the most part older Nova Scotians have been answering the call to get vaccinated, but health officials say younger demographics have been lagging when it comes to boosters, something that’s common across the country.

“We got off to a really good start, we had very good uptake of the first and second doses, things have slowed down a little bit for the third doses,” said Scott Halpern, director of Canadian Centre for Vaccinology.

Read more: COVID-19 - N.S. says peak of 6th wave behind us, reports 24 new deaths

Across the country, only about 57 per cent of Canadians over the age of 18 have received a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

In Nova Scotia that number is slightly higher, with nearly 65 per cent of adults having had a third dose, but it’s a noticeable drop from the 87 per cent of individuals who rolled up their sleeves for the primary series.

“I think there’s a bit of fatigue, and I think the message is a lot more subtle now than it used to be,” said Halpern.

Initially, the message was that vaccines protect you from getting infected and protect you from getting severe disease but that changed with Omicron.

“What we’re seeing is you still may get infected but the vaccine still prevents serious disease,” he said.

“What we’re missing is the subtlety … it’s still worthwhile to get the vaccine, it’s not an all-or-nothing grand-slam home run by getting the vaccine, but you’re still protected and it’s still having an advantage.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update: New study reveals risk between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations' COVID-19 update: New study reveals risk between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations
COVID-19 update: New study reveals risk between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations

Halpern is among a group of experts with the Coronavirus Variants Rapid Response Network (CoVaRR-Net) encouraging Canadians to understand the importance of third and fourth doses. He says while he understands the fatigue, the evidence that vaccines work is in the hospitalization rates.

Story continues below advertisement

In Nova Scotia, the number of individuals in hospital has been remaining steady during the Omicron wave, but despite seeing record levels of infections, there are no record levels of hospitalizations.

Read more: Canadian experts say easier access to COVID-19 booster shots is needed 

“What’s important is, overall, how is this vaccine doing and without the vaccines where would we be?” said Halpern. “We would be in a lot worse position without the vaccines and we would be in a lot better position if everyone got their booster.”

Nova Scotians can book their booster dose 168 days after the completion of their primary series however those who have had COVID are asked to wait three months after first testing positive. For those eligible for a second booster dose, an appointment can be booked 120 days after the first booster.

