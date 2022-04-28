Menu

Canada

2nd driver dies following crash last month near Listowel, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 2:46 pm
opp View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say both drivers involved in a crash near Listowel, Ont., on March 31 have now died due to their injuries. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a second person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Listowel, Ont., last month.

The woman has been identified as 75-year-old Evonne Beirworth of Hanover, Ont.

Read more: Howick Township, Ont. man killed as a result of fatal collision near Listowel

She was the driver in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle on the morning of March 31 at Perth Line 86 and Perth Road 176, which is just outside of Listowel.

OPP said the other driver, identified as 25-year-old Jordan Gilkinson of Howick Township, died at the scene.

Paramedics took Beirworth to a local hospital and she was airlifted to a trauma centre. On Thursday, OPP announced that she has since died from her injuries.

Read more: Guelph police investigate 2 similar distraction thefts at local grocery stores

A passenger in one of the vehicles was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. An update on that person’s condition has not been provided.

It’s still not clear what caused the collision. OPP are asking for any witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

