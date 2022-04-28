Menu

Politics

Ontario government wants ‘more options’ for car insurance customers

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 4:10 pm
Vehicles are seen on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto in this file photo. View image in full screen
Vehicles are seen on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto in this file photo. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Progressive Conservative government intends to propose changes that would allow for consumers to have “more options” when purchasing auto insurance.

But the proposal, included in Thursday’s pre-election budget, lacked specifics as to what exactly the government has in mind.

The budget, released Thursday, includes a brief section titled “Reducing the Cost of Auto Insurance.”

“Ontario will be proceeding with additional measures to create choice, crack down on fraud and enhance fairness,” the document says.

“The current mandatory insurance product may not offer the choices Ontario drivers deserve. This is why the government intends to propose changes that over time would provide consumers with more options when purchasing automobile insurance.”

The PC government wants drivers to have more ability to customize insurance plans, with usage-based policies being an example that determine a person’s premium and risk depending on how they use their vehicle.

While the PCs claim they’ve made “significant progress” on a strategy first announced in 2019, they said “more work is needed.”

The government said they and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) have already been able to make progress on commitments made in the multi-year strategy, including enabling insurers to develop usage-based programs, increasing competition by making it easier for providers to offer discounts and increasing consumer choice by making not-at-fault property damage coverage optional.

They have also made progress on making the supervision of insurance more “transparent, dynamic and flexible” through an FSRA rule that defines unfair or deceptive practices, the budget says.

The government said it is also committed to creating “strong anti-fraud measures” in the insurance system and is proposing an amendments to the Insurance Act that would require insurers to provide fraud information to the FSRA on an ongoing basis.

“This would hold insurers accountable for managing, tracking and reporting fraud,” the budget states.

“FSRA will also be consulting on the implementation of a fraud reporting service tool that would better prevent, detect and ultimately deter fraud.”

The budget says the FSRA will consult for further proposals on combatting fraud and removing fraudsters.

The FSRA is also implementing a strategy for reforming auto insurance regulations.

“As part of the new strategy, FSRA will be developing a new framework for ensuring fairness in rates that would replace outdated guidance, including existing guidance on territorial rating,” the budget says.

“Additionally, as drivers are required to use workplace benefits prior to making a claim through their auto insurance provider, the government will review how drivers access benefits when extended health-care plans are involved to ensure the system remains modern and works well for accident victims when they need it most.”

