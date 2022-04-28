Menu

Environment

Environmental groups rip new caribou protection deal between Ontario and Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 1:21 pm
Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. New research is arguing Indigenous hunting didn't cause the collapse of once-mighty caribou herds in Canada's North. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. New research is arguing Indigenous hunting didn't cause the collapse of once-mighty caribou herds in Canada's North. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

Environmental groups say a five-year caribou protection deal between the federal government and Ontario falls short.

The Wildlands League, the David Suzuki Foundation and Ontario Nature say the recently-reached agreement encourages clearing tracts of forest that are part of the boreal caribou’s habitat.

They say the deal threatens the very existence of the estimated 5,000 caribou in the province.

Read more: Ottawa’s ultimatum to Quebec on caribou is a warning to other provinces, experts say

The federal government and the province say they struck the deal last week.

They both say they are taking actions that support the recovery of the species at risk.

Both governments say they are planning and implementing habitat restoration activities.

