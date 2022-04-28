N.S. man killed after being struck by officer driving RCMP vehicle, investigation launched

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a young man died after being struck by an RCMP vehicle.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers in Antigonish County responded to a report of a man who was walking on Highway 104, “possibly into traffic,” in Addington Forks around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

“While conducting patrols of the area to search for the pedestrian, an RCMP officer struck the pedestrian with their police vehicle,” the release said. “The pedestrian, a 22-year-old Antigonish man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

It said an RCMP collision reconstructionist and RCMP forensic identification services attended the scene. The Antigonish RCMP contacted SIRT, which has taken over the investigation.

The release added that on Thursday morning around 9:30, a man went to the Pictou Detachment and reported he had been in a collision on Highway 104 in Addington Forks on the night of April 27.

“The man advised that he had struck an unknown object on the highway, however, after learning of the fatality overnight, he reported the collision to the RCMP for further investigation,” the release said, adding that RCMP and SIRT investigators are trying to determine if the incidents are related.

SIRT is the province’s police oversight agency and investigates matters such as death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police officers.