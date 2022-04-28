Blood donation ban on men who have sex with men can end: Health Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has given Canadian Blood Services the green light to lift specific restrictions on blood donations from men who have sex with men.

The federal regulator said in a news release Thursday it has now authorized a request from Canadian Blood Services to lift the restrictions around screening questions for men who have sex with men that banned them from donating blood for three months.

The move officially greenlights a policy change by the blood service that officials said is expected by Sept. 30, 2022.

Read more: Canadian Blood Services asks Health Canada to drop ban on gay blood donation

Instead, donors will be screened regardless of gender or sexuality, for high-risk sexual behaviours.

Story continues below advertisement

“Under the new screening approach, Canadian Blood Services will introduce a sexual behaviour-based donor-screening questionnaire that will apply to all donors of blood and plasma,” Health Canada said.

“Today’s authorization is a significant milestone toward a more inclusive blood donation system nationwide, and builds on progress in scientific evidence made in recent years.”

0:50 Liberals say they will act ‘quickly’ to end blood donation ban on gay, bisexual men Liberals say they will act ‘quickly’ to end blood donation ban on gay, bisexual men – Dec 13, 2021

Over the last decade, Health Canada said it’s OK’d several changes to the donor deferral period for men who have sex with men, from a lifetime restriction to five years in 2013, to one year in 2016 and to three months in 2019.

Under federal regulations, Canada’s two blood operators — Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec — are required to make submissions to Health Canada for any changes to their processes, such as changes to donor deferrals, the regulator said.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes, once implemented, will bring an end to men being asked during the pre-donation screening process if they’ve had sex with another man, Canadian Blood Services said in a statement.

Read more: Canadian Blood Services expands eligibility for some gay men to donate plasma at certain clinics

Now, the new criteria will ask all donors, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, if they’ve had new or multiple sexual partners in the last three months.

“If they answer yes to either, they would be asked if they’ve had anal sex with any of these partners. If they have, they will be required to wait three months from when they last had anal sex to donate. If they have not and meet all other eligibility criteria, they will be able to donate,” it said.

“Asking about anal sex in the context of new or multiple recent partners will allow us to more precisely and reliably identify those who may have increased chance of a newly acquired transfusion-transmissible infection.”

Canadian Blood Services added it will spend the next few months preparing to implement the new criteria, including system and process updates, as well as “robust training” for employees.

Advertisement