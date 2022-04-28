Menu

Crime

Kingston police looking to identify alleged porch pirate

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 10:49 am
Police in Kingston are looking to identify an alleged porch pirate.
Police in Kingston are looking to identify an alleged porch pirate. Kingston police

Police in Kingston are once again asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is a porch pirate.

Police have released surveillance photos of a man with a shaved head taking two packages from a home on William Street in downtown Kingston.

Read more: Kingston-area students now behind on school-based vaccination programs

The man was wearing a blue and grey Adidas jacket, dark pants and grey running shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

