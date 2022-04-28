Kingston police looking to identify alleged porch pirate

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston are once again asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is a porch pirate.

Police have released surveillance photos of a man with a shaved head taking two packages from a home on William Street in downtown Kingston.

The man was wearing a blue and grey Adidas jacket, dark pants and grey running shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

