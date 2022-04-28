7 face charges for sex crimes involving children: Quebec City police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec City police say seven people face charges in an ongoing investigation into alleged sex crimes against children.

The seven arrested Wednesday face several charges including sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under the age of 16, and producing, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

Other charges include violating court-imposed conditions, fraud, and concealment.

Police say the investigation was launched in 2021 following a tip. The alleged crimes date back to 2020 and 2021.

“The suspects have been interviewed by investigators and they have all been released on a promise to appear,” police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more arrests could be made.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 418 641-AGIR ext. 2447 or the toll-free number 1 888 641-AGIR. Both lines are confidential.

— with files from The Canadian Press