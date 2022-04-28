Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

7 face charges for sex crimes involving children: Quebec City police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 9:21 am
Quebec City police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made. View image in full screen
Quebec City police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec City police say seven people face charges in an ongoing investigation into alleged sex crimes against children.

The seven arrested Wednesday face several charges including sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under the age of 16, and producing, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

Other charges include violating court-imposed conditions, fraud, and concealment.

Read more: Liberal MNA calls for independent investigation into alleged sex crimes at a Montreal high school

Police say the investigation was launched in 2021 following a tip. The alleged crimes date back to 2020 and 2021.

Trending Stories

“The suspects have been interviewed by investigators and they have all been released on a promise to appear,” police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more arrests could be made.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 418 641-AGIR ext. 2447 or the toll-free number 1 888 641-AGIR. Both lines are confidential.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagQuebec City tagChild Abuse tagSex Crimes tagQuebec City police tagQuebec City arrests tagQuebec City sex crimes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers