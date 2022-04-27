Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Customer service problems continue to plague Transat — and entire sector — CEO says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Post-travel quarantine for Canadian children' Post-travel quarantine for Canadian children
As the summer travel season fast approaches, many families will be booking trips. But, as Shallima Maharaj reports, there are plenty of rules to review before you fly.

Transat A.T. chief executive Annick Guérard says the tour operator is working to improve the long phone-wait times and customer service frustrations plaguing the airline sector throughout the pandemic.

Following its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, the CEO said she hopes the hours passengers spend on hold to get through to a service agent will be a thing of the past by summer.

Read more: Air Transat relaunching routes for summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Guérard acknowledged that customer service has not lived up to the “outstanding” standards the company tries to meet.

Trending Stories

A source of frustration to thousands of Canadians over the past two years, the wait-time problem ranges across the industry as carriers cut staff and tried to respond to a flood of calls about cancelled flights and constant changes in COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Air Transat and WestJet sign code-sharing deal for transatlantic travel

Guérard, who took over as CEO in May 2021 — during the airline’s six-month shutdown — also says customers should steel themselves for higher fares due to soaring jet fuel prices, which spiked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Montreal-based company is trying to streamline operations and shore up its domestic network along with routes to sun spots and European cities as competition with Canadian and overseas rivals heats up amid resurgent travel demand.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 Restrictions tagAir Travel tagair transat tagCustomer Service tagCancelled flights tagTransat A.T. tagAnnick Guerard tagMontreal airline tagAir Carrier tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers