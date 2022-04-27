Menu

Canada

Olympic athletes surprise local Winnipeg school with new breakfast program

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg elementary school receiving new breakfast program' Winnipeg elementary school receiving new breakfast program
WATCH: Greenway School in Winnipeg is getting a new daily in-school breakfast program thanks to the Breakfast Club of Canada.

Teachers at Greenway School got a big surprise Wednesday morning when two Olympic athletes arrived with a very special delivery.

Olympic medalist Meaghan Mikkelson and winter Olympian Charles Hamelin announced the school would be getting a new daily breakfast program, courtesy of the Breakfast Club of Canada and Amazon, who made a donation of nearly $1 million.

Read more: Students who go to school hungry lose 2 hours of productivity every day: report

“It breaks my heart to think of having to send my child to school hungry,” said Mikkelson. “Knowing that we’re here, we’re making a difference, we’re having an impact — it’s so, so important.”

Trending Stories

Leda Velychko, an instructional resource teacher, said Greenway students are already showing a great deal of excitement for the program.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Breakfast Club of Canada sets up emergency fund to feed children who normally get meals at school

“The students are like, ‘When is it starting, when is it starting?'” she said. “When it actually comes on Tuesday, I want to be right in here on Tuesday and see them enjoy.”

According to the club, classrooms have seen climbing attendance rates in the last year, prompting a growing need for additional breakfast programs in schools.

Anyone who wants to donate can go to the Breakfast Club of Canada website.

