Poor field conditions in Manitoba force delayed start to soccer, baseball seasons

Send this page to someone via email

Most fields around the city are still covered with a mixture of mud, water and ice as we creep towards the month of May.

“This is a pretty common scene across the city,” said the Winnipeg youth soccer association’s executive director Scott Dixon.

“It means that we’re going to be having to delay the kickoff of our outdoor season.”

View image in full screen Scott Dixon, the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association’s executive director, inspecting the field conditions on the south side of the city Monday morning. Marek Tkach / Global News

Soccer season was scheduled to kick off this upcoming Monday. But Dixon told Global News that community clubs across the city have been consistently reporting subpar field conditions for weeks and counting.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: CPL hopes to ride wave of excitement about Canadian soccer into new season

“We need to make sure they can get back out there and not worry about tripping, stepping in a pothole or anything and injuring themselves.”

On the ball diamond, all the schedules for triple-A and double-A baseball have already been set.

Some games were originally pencilled in for this weekend.

“The first week might end up being a rainout week where we reschedule those, but with the community ball or the house league ball, the schedules aren’t made yet,” said Baseball Manitoba’s executive director Jason Miller.

Read more: Late April snowfall impacts Saskatoon spring activities

Baseball Manitoba anticipates a concrete start date of no later than May 16.

Soccer will try to kick off on May 9.

Both potential start dates have been communicated to parents and athletes.

3:53 Valour FC hosts Spring Break camps for kids Valour FC hosts Spring Break camps for kids – Mar 28, 2022