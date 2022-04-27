Thousands raised for N.B. roadside potato man statue in need of many fixings

Send this page to someone via email

A fundraising campaign is underway in New Brunswick for an aging roadside potato man in need of a hip replacement and a new set of knees.

The massive statue of a smiling, top-hatted potato has greeted visitors to Harvey’s Big Potato farm — now Silver Valley Farms — in Maugerville, N.B., since 1969.

Markus Harvey, whose family used to own the farm and the statue, says the potato man has withstood decades of beer bottles and cigarette butts tossed at it from vehicles speeding by on the road.

Harvey said in an interview it’s the weather that has ultimately caused the concrete-and-mesh statue to crack, crumble and fall off in chunks.

Daniel Boudreau bought the farm and its big potato-man statue from the Harvey family last September, and he has been looking for someone to repair it ever since.

He said in an interview he found someone in Edmundston, N.B., with the required expertise and raised nearly $6,000 through an online campaign to afford the $10,000 fee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.