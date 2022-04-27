Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands raised for N.B. roadside potato man statue in need of many fixings

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 3:21 pm
Daniel Boudreau has launched an online fundraising campaign to fix up this big potato-man statue in Maugerville, N.B., as seen in this handout photo received April 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Markus Harvey **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
Daniel Boudreau has launched an online fundraising campaign to fix up this big potato-man statue in Maugerville, N.B., as seen in this handout photo received April 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Markus Harvey **MANDATORY CREDIT**. TXB

A fundraising campaign is underway in New Brunswick for an aging roadside potato man in need of a hip replacement and a new set of knees.

The massive statue of a smiling, top-hatted potato has greeted visitors to Harvey’s Big Potato farm — now Silver Valley Farms — in Maugerville, N.B., since 1969.

Markus Harvey, whose family used to own the farm and the statue, says the potato man has withstood decades of beer bottles and cigarette butts tossed at it from vehicles speeding by on the road.

Read more: Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada to see most new gardeners in 2022, survey says

Harvey said in an interview it’s the weather that has ultimately caused the concrete-and-mesh statue to crack, crumble and fall off in chunks.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Boudreau bought the farm and its big potato-man statue from the Harvey family last September, and he has been looking for someone to repair it ever since.

He said in an interview he found someone in Edmundston, N.B., with the required expertise and raised nearly $6,000 through an online campaign to afford the $10,000 fee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Comedian James Mullinger Writes Autobiography' Comedian James Mullinger Writes Autobiography
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Maugerville tagNew Brunswick Potatoes tagpotato farm tagDaniel Boudreau tagHarvey family tagNB potato man statue tagNew Brunswick potato man tagpotato statue tagSilver Valley Farms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers