Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Report on kids’ app use shows frightening results, child protection centre says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 2:47 pm
Parents should take a close look at the apps their children use, a new study shows. View image in full screen
Parents should take a close look at the apps their children use, a new study shows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A new report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P) has taken a deep dive into app use among young people, and its results may be alarming for many parents.

The research has found that many apps being offered through public app stores have unsuitable age ratings, inconsistent enforcement, and parental controls that can be easily bypassed.

The centre’s Signy Arnason told 680 CJOB’s The Start that over the course of the pandemic, the organization has seen a 48 per cent increase in child victims coming forward over the course of the pandemic, and that it is calling for stronger Internet regulations.

“Kids are being sextorted, doxxed, (victims of) non-consensual distribution of intimate images, online luring — there are all sorts of things kids are facing,” Arnason said.

“There’s increased time they’re online and there are major risks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Arnason said more onus needs to be put on tech companies and app stores to protect children online.

“All you have to confirm is, ‘Yes, I’m 17.’ … Meanwhile, the app store knows at what age you signed up to your account,” she said.

Trending Stories

“There’s absolutely no excuse for why we’ve allowed kids to connect to apps that are really for adult audiences.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's absolutely no excuse for why we've allowed kids to connect to apps that are really for adult audiences."

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested by child exploitation unit, RCMP looking for additional victims

The Centre is urging parents to have important conversations with their children about online safety and app use — until more safeguards are put in place.

Yet Arnason said the tech industry has unfairly put all of the responsibility on parents, which she said just isn’t reasonable.

“You cannot know what your children are doing 24/7 on these devices. It’s impossible,” she said.

“We’ve got to start to gain some control over this environment, which is why this app report fits with many of our other studies that say the Internet has to be regulated.

“This isn’t good enough, because who is paying the biggest price for this? It’s children.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Share-ents’ might be unwittingly sharing too much about their kids online: security expert' ‘Share-ents’ might be unwittingly sharing too much about their kids online: security expert
‘Share-ents’ might be unwittingly sharing too much about their kids online: security expert – Feb 22, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Apps tagCanadian Centre for Child Protection taginternet safety tagOnline crime tagC3P tagchildren online tagSigny Arnason tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers