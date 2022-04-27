Menu

Politics

Shelly Glover almost won Manitoba PC leadership race despite raising much less money

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 12:52 pm
Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, right, greets opponent Shelly Glover at a victory party after defeating her in a leadership race in Winnipeg on Oct. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, right, greets opponent Shelly Glover at a victory party after defeating her in a leadership race in Winnipeg on Oct. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The race to become Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party leader and premier was not close when it came to fundraising.

Shelly Glover finished just behind Heather Stefanson in the leadership race last October with 49 per cent of the vote to Stefanson’s 51 per cent.

Read more: Manitoba P.C. party files affidavits to counter accusation of flawed leadership vote

Glover’s financial returns, filed this week with Elections Manitoba, show she raised $188,000 in donations.

That’s about one-third of Stefanson’s haul of $576,000.

Click to play video: 'Shelly Glover loses court challenge over Manitoba PC leadership' Shelly Glover loses court challenge over Manitoba PC leadership
Shelly Glover loses court challenge over Manitoba PC leadership – Dec 17, 2021

The race was called after former premier Brian Pallister announced last summer he was resigning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Glover went to court and claimed there were voting irregularities but a judge ruled she did not prove that any alleged irregularities affected the result.

Read more: Heather Stefanson sworn in as Manitoba’s new premier, Shelly Glover challenges result

Both Glover and Stefanson raised more money than they spent and ended their campaigns with a small surplus.

Glover, a former Conservative MP, recorded $4,400 in legal fees, but spent far less than Stefanson on polling, advertising and salaries.

Click to play video: 'Heather Stefanson wins Manitoba PC leadership race, to become 1st female premier of province' Heather Stefanson wins Manitoba PC leadership race, to become 1st female premier of province
Heather Stefanson wins Manitoba PC leadership race, to become 1st female premier of province – Oct 30, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
