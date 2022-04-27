Shelly Glover almost won Manitoba PC leadership race despite raising much less money

Send this page to someone via email

The race to become Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party leader and premier was not close when it came to fundraising.

Shelly Glover finished just behind Heather Stefanson in the leadership race last October with 49 per cent of the vote to Stefanson’s 51 per cent.

Glover’s financial returns, filed this week with Elections Manitoba, show she raised $188,000 in donations.

That’s about one-third of Stefanson’s haul of $576,000.

1:55 Shelly Glover loses court challenge over Manitoba PC leadership Shelly Glover loses court challenge over Manitoba PC leadership – Dec 17, 2021

The race was called after former premier Brian Pallister announced last summer he was resigning.

Glover went to court and claimed there were voting irregularities but a judge ruled she did not prove that any alleged irregularities affected the result.

Both Glover and Stefanson raised more money than they spent and ended their campaigns with a small surplus.

Glover, a former Conservative MP, recorded $4,400 in legal fees, but spent far less than Stefanson on polling, advertising and salaries.

1:21 Heather Stefanson wins Manitoba PC leadership race, to become 1st female premier of province Heather Stefanson wins Manitoba PC leadership race, to become 1st female premier of province – Oct 30, 2021