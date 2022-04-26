N.S. ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Mattea Roach makes family proud, wins 16th game

Send this page to someone via email

Mattea Roach furthered her “Jeopardy!” streak Tuesday with a 16th win — the eighth-longest run in “Jeopardy!” history — continuing her ascent through the ranks of the quiz show’s all-time greats.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Halifax, needs to secure 19 victories to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri on the list of most consecutive wins.

Roach’s total winnings reached US$368,981 after Tuesday’s episode.

She has already earned a spot in the show’s Tournament of Champions, which is set to air in the fall.

Her cousin, Carol Baan, says Roach has won the mantle of “Canada’s sweetheart” as she makes her country and her family in Nova Scotia proud with her smarts and on-air charm.

“Even up to the 14th game, she still kind of looks like that kid in the candy store that just can’t believe it herself,” Baan said by phone from Ingonish on Cape Breton ahead of Roach’s 15th episode Monday evening.

Roach now lives in Toronto and works as a tutor. After her first couple appearances on the game show, she said she had won enough money to pay off her student loans.

— with a file from Global News