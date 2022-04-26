Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Mattea Roach makes family proud, wins 16th game

By Lyndsay Armstrong and Adina Bresge The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2022 8:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach keeps up historic streak' Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach keeps up historic streak
Canadian Mattea Roach keeps making history as the current champion of 'Jeopardy!' The 23-year-old has 14 wins under her belt, one of the popular quiz show's longest streaks. So what's her secret to success? Mike Drolet spoke with Roach's father Phil for the answer.

Mattea Roach furthered her “Jeopardy!” streak Tuesday with a 16th win — the eighth-longest run in “Jeopardy!” history — continuing her ascent through the ranks of the quiz show’s all-time greats.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Halifax, needs to secure 19 victories to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri on the list of most consecutive wins.

Read more: Nova Scotia? Or Toronto? Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach pays homage to both

Roach’s total winnings reached US$368,981 after Tuesday’s episode.

She has already earned a spot in the show’s Tournament of Champions, which is set to air in the fall.

Her cousin, Carol Baan, says Roach has won the mantle of “Canada’s sweetheart” as she makes her country and her family in Nova Scotia proud with her smarts and on-air charm.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach continues streak with 15th win

“Even up to the 14th game, she still kind of looks like that kid in the candy store that just can’t believe it herself,” Baan said by phone from Ingonish on Cape Breton ahead of Roach’s 15th episode Monday evening.

Roach now lives in Toronto and works as a tutor. After her first couple appearances on the game show, she said she had won enough money to pay off her student loans.

— with a file from Global News

Click to play video: 'Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach' Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Jeopardy tagMattea Roach tagMattea Roach Jeopardy tagCanadian Jeopardy! contestant tagjeopardy! contestant tagNS Jeopardy! contestant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers