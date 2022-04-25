‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach continues streak with 15th win

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is continuing her dominance on Jeopardy!, securing her 15th straight win Monday.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Halifax and now lives and works in Toronto as a tutor, has the eighth longest streak in Jeopardy! history.

To move up the list, Roach will need 19 wins to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri.

As of Monday’s game, Roach has the 10th highest winnings of anyone in the show’s regular-season history, with US$352,781.

Roach has answered 93 per cent of clues correctly through her 15 games so far.

Her streak – the longest held by a Canadian contestant – has earned her a spot in the show’s Tournament of Champions, which is set to air in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

She will go for win No. 16 on Tuesday night.

— with files from Global News.