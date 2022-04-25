Menu

Canada

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach continues streak with 15th win

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 8:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach' Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach has racked up more than $70,000 in prize money during her back-to-back wins on Jeopardy!. The 23-year-old stops by to chat about her experience and how the pandemic prompted her to apply for the quiz show. – Apr 7, 2022

Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is continuing her dominance on Jeopardy!, securing her 15th straight win Monday.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Halifax and now lives and works in Toronto as a tutor, has the eighth longest streak in Jeopardy! history.

To move up the list, Roach will need 19 wins to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri.

As of Monday’s game, Roach has the 10th highest winnings of anyone in the show’s regular-season history, with US$352,781.

Read more: Nova Scotia? Or Toronto? Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach pays homage to both

Roach has answered 93 per cent of clues correctly through her 15 games so far.

Her streak – the longest held by a Canadian contestant – has earned her a spot in the show’s Tournament of Champions, which is set to air in the fall.

She will go for win No. 16 on Tuesday night.

— with files from Global News. 

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
