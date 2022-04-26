Swoop to suspend flights from Winnipeg to Toronto in June

Send this page to someone via email

Low-cost air carrier Swoop says it will be suspending service between Winnipeg and Toronto this spring.

In an email to Global News on Tuesday, the airline said the service between Winnipeg and Toronto will be suspended as of June 20, 2022.

The airline, which is owned by WestJet, said impacted travellers were emailed directly Tuesday morning, with “re-accommodation options including re-booking on another Swoop flight or the option to receive a full refund.”

Swoop said travellers also have the option to re-book on an available WestJet flight.

The airline apologized to travellers, saying schedules are built “many months in advance and are reflective of anticipated traveller demand and operational capacity.”

“As we continue to navigate various challenges in recovery including demand volatility, labour shortages in addition to commercial opportunities, we are proactively adjusting the schedule to minimize last-minute flight changes or disruptions for upcoming summer travel,” the email reads.

According to the email, WestJet provides four daily non-stop flights from Winnipeg to Toronto. There is also a daily non-stop Swoop flight from Winnipeg to Hamilton.

“From Winnipeg, we also offer non-stop service to Ottawa, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Edmonton, Regina and Saskatoon,” the email reads.

