Okanagan golfer Megan Osland qualifies for LPGA event in California

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. resident will be one of four Canadians playing in an LPGA tournament in California this week.

On Monday, Megan Osland of Kelowna qualified for the Palos Verde Championship near Los Angeles.

Osland tied for first in qualifying, carding a five-under 66 in the 46-player field, along with Sarah Jane Smith of Australia, on the par-71 course.

After nine holes in Monday’s qualifier, Smith was leading with a score of four-under 32, with Osland four strokes behind at par 36.

However, on the back nine, Osland shot the lights out with three birdies and an eagle en route to a five-under 30. Smith shot a one-under 34 on her back nine.

Story continues below advertisement

The Palos Verdes Championship will run April 28 to May 1, and features a prize pool of US$1.5 million. The event will take place in Palos Verdes Estates, an oceanside L.A. suburb.

Other Canadians competing in the tournament include Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., who is the 12th-ranked player in the world; Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que.; and Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont.

3:17 Canada’s Maddie Szeryk qualifies for the LPGA Tour Canada’s Maddie Szeryk qualifies for the LPGA Tour – Jan 15, 2022

Also taking part in Monday’s qualifying were Rebecca Lee-Bentham of Toronto, who placed 18th, Alena Sharp of Hamilton, who placed 19th, and Corina Kelepouris of Drayton Valley, Alta., who was 32nd.

Bentham and Sharp both shot scores of one-over 72 while Kelepouris shot a five-over 76.

The tournament field for the Palos Verde Championship will feature 145 players and 33 reserve players. A reserve player will only compete if a tournament player withdraws.

Story continues below advertisement

Sharp is the only Canadian in the reserve field and is listed as the 20th reserve.

1:35 One swing wonder: Amateur golfer on hot streak with 11 holes in one One swing wonder: Amateur golfer on hot streak with 11 holes in one – Jan 24, 2022