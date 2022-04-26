Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Okanagan golfer Megan Osland qualifies for LPGA event in California

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 6:47 pm
On Monday, Megan Osland of Kelowna qualified for the Palos Verde Championship, which will run later this week in a Los Angeles suburb. View image in full screen
On Monday, Megan Osland of Kelowna qualified for the Palos Verde Championship, which will run later this week in a Los Angeles suburb. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

A B.C. resident will be one of four Canadians playing in an LPGA tournament in California this week.

On Monday, Megan Osland of Kelowna qualified for the Palos Verde Championship near Los Angeles.

Osland tied for first in qualifying, carding a five-under 66 in the 46-player field, along with Sarah Jane Smith of Australia, on the par-71 course.

Read more: Okanagan pro golfer to compete in 2021 U.S. Women’s Open Championship

After nine holes in Monday’s qualifier, Smith was leading with a score of four-under 32, with Osland four strokes behind at par 36.

However, on the back nine, Osland shot the lights out with three birdies and an eagle en route to a five-under 30. Smith shot a one-under 34 on her back nine.

Story continues below advertisement

The Palos Verdes Championship will run April 28 to May 1, and features a prize pool of US$1.5 million. The event will take place in Palos Verdes Estates, an oceanside L.A. suburb.

Other Canadians competing in the tournament include Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., who is the 12th-ranked player in the world; Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que.; and Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canada’s Maddie Szeryk qualifies for the LPGA Tour' Canada’s Maddie Szeryk qualifies for the LPGA Tour
Canada’s Maddie Szeryk qualifies for the LPGA Tour – Jan 15, 2022

Also taking part in Monday’s qualifying were Rebecca Lee-Bentham of Toronto, who placed 18th, Alena Sharp of Hamilton, who placed 19th, and Corina Kelepouris of Drayton Valley, Alta., who was 32nd.

Bentham and Sharp both shot scores of one-over 72 while Kelepouris shot a five-over 76.

The tournament field for the Palos Verde Championship will feature 145 players and 33 reserve players. A reserve player will only compete if a tournament player withdraws.

Story continues below advertisement

Sharp is the only Canadian in the reserve field and is listed as the 20th reserve.

Click to play video: 'One swing wonder: Amateur golfer on hot streak with 11 holes in one' One swing wonder: Amateur golfer on hot streak with 11 holes in one
One swing wonder: Amateur golfer on hot streak with 11 holes in one – Jan 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagGolf tagLPGA tagMegan Osland tagKelowna golfer tagLPGA qualifier tagOkanagan golfer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers