Canadian Party of Quebec looks to court anglophones, federalists

Quebec anglophones could soon have another party to vote for and represent their interests at the National Assembly: the Canadian Party of Quebec.

The party is billing itself as an “unapologetically federalist party” with bilingualism as one of its founding principles.

“There really isn’t an option on the table if you believe in a country called ‘Canada’ and a united Canada that includes Quebec,” said Colin Standish, the party’s spokesperson.

“The Canadian party of Quebec is really the only option who is unabashedly, unashamedly and proudly Canadian.”

Lead by Standish, a lawyer in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, the party says it will stand up to some of Quebec’s most controversial laws, including Bill 21, the province’s secularism law, which they want abolished; and Bill 96, the province’s language reform.

“Certainly there’s been four years of assaults on English speakers and minorities and well-intentioned Quebecers,” Standish told Global News.

Standish is the second person this month to announce the creation of a new provincial party vying for anglophone votes.

Former mayoral candidate Balarama Holness said last week he’s also throwing his hat in the ring.

The Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire say they are not worried to see more competition.

“I don’t think that those parties are any kind of threat to Quebec Solidaire,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Québec Solidaire’s leader.

Parti Québécois MNA Pascal Bérubé says another party means more choice for anglophones.

“I think it’s a matter for the Liberal party, I’m sure they’re more concerned than we are,” Bérubé said.

The Quebec Liberals are concerned the new options might divide the Anglophone vote.

They invite people to take a look at their track record.

“To take a look at who has stood up against Bill 21, who has stood up against Bill 40, who will vote against Bill 96 and realize that the Liberal Party of Quebec has their interest at heart,” said Quebec Liberal Party MNA André Fortin.

For Quebec Premier François Legault, a bilingual Quebec is not an option.

“If we want French to still be in place 50, 100 years from now, we have to have Bill 96, Bill 101, we need the immigrants to go to French schools,” Legault said when asked about Standish’s new party.

Both Standish and Holness’ parties still need authorization from Elections Quebec before they become official.

