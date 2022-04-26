1,000 youth ready to reel in Walter as Under the Lock Fishing Derby makes return

Send this page to someone via email

More than 1,000 youth are expected to catch their fishing lines on Saturday in hopes of reeling in the elusive rainbow trout Walter during the 33rd annual Under the Lock Fisher Derby in Peterborough.

Hosted by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, the youth fishing derby at the Peterborough Lift Lock makes a return after being cancelled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was formerly known as the “Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Fishing Derby” but changed its name in 2019 when OFAH assumed hosting the event.

The derby kicks off at 9 a.m. for children ages 15 and under. The event will feature 500 trout that are tagged for instant prizes with a chance to win one of four grand prizes.

The Big Fish grand prize of $1,000 cash goes to whoever can catch Walter, a rainbow trout estimated to weigh between eight to 10 pounds.

An all-ages derby runs May 1-8 and will include 18 tagged fish, each with a $200 cash prize sponsored by area businesses. The all-ages derby begins 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The 33rd Annual OFAH Under the Lock Fishing Derby is almost here! Back after a two-year hiatus, the derby is running from April 30 to May 8 with over $25,000 in prizes! Learn more and register at: https://t.co/4ewHVVlXx4 pic.twitter.com/Bpobi0E3Vb — ofah (@ofah) April 18, 2022

“The OFAH is thrilled to host this showcase community event, which provides a great outdoors experience for children to create memories alongside their family and friends,” said David Ryrie, OFAH Supervisor of Outreach Programs.

“After two years of the pandemic impacting our ability to host this great event, we are thrilled to be able to provide this fishing derby again and can’t wait to see kids win hundreds of prizes and have a lucky angler catch Walter.”

Registration is required for all participants — $15 for the first child, $10 for siblings, and $25 for adults.

Tickets be purchased online at ofah.org/underthelock, at the event, or in person at Canadian Tire locations in Peterborough.