Canada

Key governance issues persist five years after audit on Atlantic Lottery Corporation

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Chase the Ace lottery proceeds could be earmarked for victims of sex abuse scandal' Chase the Ace lottery proceeds could be earmarked for victims of sex abuse scandal
It has been decades since one of Canada’s largest sex abuse scandals was exposed at the Mount Cashel Orphanage for boys in Newfoundland and Labrador. More than 100 boys were physically and sexually abused by members of the Christian Brothers who were hired by the Catholic Church. Many of those boys who are now elderly men are only now receiving compensation. And as Ross Lord reports, the Catholic Church is looking to a unique source to help make the payments – Mar 27, 2022

Atlantic Canada’s auditors general say key reforms to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation recommended more than five years ago have not been undertaken.

They released a followup to their 2016 report today that says the four Atlantic provincial governments have not implemented four of nine recommendations intended to improve the corporation’s governance and business agility.

One of the non-implemented recommendations is a call to update the corporation’s shareholder agreement and bylaws, reforms the auditors general say haven’t been done in 10 years.

Read more: N.S. worker charged with cashing out lottery tickets without paying for them

The report says the corporation has also failed to review its underfunded pension plan, which has shortfall of $87 million.

The region’s auditors general are also questioning why the chairman of the corporation’s board has been in his role since 2007 after having served as vice-chairman since 2000.

They say that amount of time in the role is much longer than best practices recommend, adding that the corporation should implement term limits for that position.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Governance, oversight issues putting Atlantic Lottery at risk: auditors' Governance, oversight issues putting Atlantic Lottery at risk: auditors
Governance, oversight issues putting Atlantic Lottery at risk: auditors – Oct 26, 2016
