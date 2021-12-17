Menu

Canada

N.S. worker charged with cashing out lottery tickets without paying for them

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert' Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert
Multiple lottery winners in the Saskatoon area might be exciting, but one expert says “when you’re looking for rare events, you will find them.” – Nov 12, 2021

A Nova Scotia woman has been charged in a “large theft” involving stolen lottery tickets.

On Sept. 21, the Digby RCMP received a complaint from a convenience store owner that an employee of a store in Brighton was cashing out lottery tickets without paying for them.

RCMP spokesperson Chris Marshall said the cost of the unpaid tickets, as well as the winnings paid out to the employee, was more than $50,000, though an exact number has yet to be determined.

“We want to make sure that we have all the stolen tickets accounted for and all the winnings, and there’s some background stuff that has to happen with Atlantic Lottery,” he said.

“We’ve confirmed it’s over $50,000, but we don’t know exactly what the final number’s going to be.”

Marshall said the tickets were taken over a short period of time, though he couldn’t say if it was over the course of days or weeks. He also couldn’t say what kind of lottery tickets were stolen.

Katherine Foote, 30, of Marshalltown, was charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. She will appear in Digby provincial court on Dec. 20, 2021.

