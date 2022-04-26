Menu

Fire

Body found after fire extinguished at homeless camp in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 4:11 pm
Surrey RCMP rope off the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment in Surrey, B.C., where a body was found on April 25, 2022 after firefighters extinguished the blaze. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP rope off the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment in Surrey, B.C., where a body was found on April 25, 2022 after firefighters extinguished the blaze. Global News

A body was found at a homeless camp in Surrey, B.C., that was razed by fire on Monday morning.

The Surrey Fire Service found the deceased person around 7:30 a.m. after flames broke out at the encampment in the 8800-block of 120 Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Read more: ‘My auntie mattered’: Gastown fire victim’s family left with unanswered questions

Surrey RCMP are investigating the tragedy, along with local firefighters and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Anyone with information can contact the Mounties at 604-599-0502 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

