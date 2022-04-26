Body found after fire extinguished at homeless camp in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A body was found at a homeless camp in Surrey, B.C., that was razed by fire on Monday morning.

The Surrey Fire Service found the deceased person around 7:30 a.m. after flames broke out at the encampment in the 8800-block of 120 Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Surrey RCMP are investigating the tragedy, along with local firefighters and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Anyone with information can contact the Mounties at 604-599-0502 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

