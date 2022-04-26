Menu

Canada

Calgary police charge driver in connection with Bridgeland sign incident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 2:45 pm
The 'Bridgeland' sign is shown near the intersection of Memorial Drive and 9 Street N.E. after its second 'D' was hit by a driver on April 20, 2022. View image in full screen
The 'Bridgeland' sign is shown near the intersection of Memorial Drive and 9 Street N.E. after its second 'D' was hit by a driver on April 19, 2022. Global News

Nearly a week after a letter was knocked off the end of the “Bridgeland” sign along Memorial Drive, the driver of the vehicle involved has been charged.

Calgary police confirmed that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that knocked the second “D” off its posts was located and the registered owner was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Read more: Police seeking public assistance after Calgary townhouse damaged in crash

CCTV footage captured on April 19 showed an SUV skid through a snow-covered meridian, hit the sign and then steer back onto 9 Street N.E.

CPS believes the driver and vehicle were also involved in an impaired single-vehicle collision an hour after the “Bridgeland” sign was hit.

“The vehicle was seized and the driver was charged in that case with failing to comply,” a police statement read.

