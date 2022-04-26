Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths in weekly update

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 2:49 pm
New Brunswick reported six additional COVID-19 deaths in its latest weekly update.

This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in the province to 384.

The new update also shows there are currently 87 people in hospital with the virus — an increase of eight since last week. There are now 13 patients in intensive care, up from six last Tuesday.

Although active hospitalizations increased, the number of new admissions — 74 — was lower in the period from April 17 to 23, compared to the previous seven-day period when there were 102 new admissions.

The province highlighted in the new report that “the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among individuals aged 60-79.”

However, this period’s hospitalizations included two individuals under the age of 10.

Public health recorded 1,988 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, for an average of 284 per day in the seven-day period. It also reported 1,976 self-reported positive results from rapid tests.

— With files from The Canadian Press. 

