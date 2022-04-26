Confirmed case of bird flu reported in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A new case of avian influenza has been confirmed in Kelowna, B.C.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed that a small backyard poultry flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus.

The property has been quarantined by the CFIA, and the ministry has notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius.

Two weeks ago, a poultry flock in the North Okanagan also tested positive for the highly pathogenic bird flu.

B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food said it is working closely with the CFIA and poultry producers in the province to ensure prevention and preparedness measures are in place.

The CFIA is urging owners of small or backyard flocks to be vigilant and put preventative measures in place.

Some of the agency’s suggestions include reducing contact between poultry and wild birds, reducing human access to the flock and increasing sanitization.

Testing samples collected through B.C.’s wild bird surveillance program for avian influenza found that two bald eagles in the province also were positive for the high pathogenicity avian influenza.

Avian influenza is a federally-regulated disease.

The CFIA leads the response with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal.