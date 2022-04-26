Menu

Canada

Confirmed case of bird flu reported in the Okanagan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 3:06 am
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a small flock in Kelowna has tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. View image in full screen
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a small flock in Kelowna has tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. File / Global News

A new case of avian influenza has been confirmed in Kelowna, B.C.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed that a small backyard poultry flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus.

The property has been quarantined by the CFIA, and the ministry has notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius.

Read more: Kelowna’s Harvey and Gordon intersection surrounded by yellow tape

Two weeks ago, a poultry flock in the North Okanagan also tested positive for the highly pathogenic bird flu.

B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food said it is working closely with the CFIA and poultry producers in the province to ensure prevention and preparedness measures are in place.

Read more: ‘Devastating’: 16 cases of Avian flu found in Alberta

The CFIA is urging owners of small or backyard flocks to be vigilant and put preventative measures in place.

Some of the agency’s suggestions include reducing contact between poultry and wild birds, reducing human access to the flock and increasing sanitization.

Read more: Avian flu outbreak confirmed in the North Okanagan, investigation continues

Testing samples collected through B.C.’s wild bird surveillance program for avian influenza found that two bald eagles in the province also were positive for the high pathogenicity avian influenza.

Read more: Bird flu raising prices for eggs worldwide as Ukraine war disrupts shipments

Avian influenza is a federally-regulated disease.

The CFIA leads the response with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal.

